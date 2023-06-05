ALEXANDRIA — The director of the Purdue University All-American Marching Band will conduct the Festival Band concert Saturday during Band Fest '23 at Beulah Park.
Jay Gephart is also chairperson of Purdue Bands and Orchestras, director of the Purdue wind ensemble and artistic director and conductor of the Kokomo Park Band.
Gephart is in demand around the world as a guest conductor, lecturer, clinician and adjudicator. He recently returned from Japan, where he spent three weeks working with musicians, according to a press release.
Here's the Band Fest '23 schedule Saturday at Beulah Park:
10 a.m.: Tipton Community Band
11 a.m.: Hamilton County Community Band
Noon: Indianapolis Municipal Band
1 p.m.: New Horizons Band (Indianapolis)
2 p.m.: Zionsville Concert Band
3 p.m.: Alexandria Community Band
6 p.m.: Festival Band Concert
The Alexandria Community Band will begin its concert with Les Taylor's "Small Town USA" march, dedicated to "Zeke" Rossow, founder of the band. Alex band selections will also include the sounds of Miami Sound Machine, dance tunes from the 1950s, rock music from the 1960s and a new arrangement of Paul Simon's "The Sound of Silence."
Band Fest, which began with only two bands in 2014, has become an annual summer event. Alan Erwin, conductor of the Alexandria Community Band, had a vision to bring community band music back to Alexandria and to invite the community to come listen at no charge.
"The format of this festival is to give each participating band time to highlight and perform its own music," Erwin said in the press release.
"There is no requirement, or suggestion as to the difficulty or style. The only limitation is that the concert be no longer than 40 minutes, which allows for time to set up chairs and stands for the next band."
The Festival Band is comprised of members of the various community bands performing Saturday.
"The musicians are given the opportunity to participate in a 'mass band experience' performing together," explained Erwin, who organizes the festival.
"We have tried different formats with each conductor taking a turn leading the band. But this year we are excited that internationally known conductor and musical artist Jay Gephart has agreed to come and be our guest conductor."