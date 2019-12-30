ANDERSON — With its silver-colored tail and grill cover, it doesn’t take much to see that Matt Davis’ blue 1995 Mercury Tracer is not your average car.
Some might have thought it was a senior capstone project for the Purdue Polytechnic Institute engineering technology major. But all he really wanted to do was get better fuel economy by giving it an aerodynamic teardrop shape and blocking the radiator.
“It helps to bring the air up over the car rather than through the engine bay,” the Anderson native said.
Davis bought the car for about $750 in October. He has no idea how many miles it has on it because the odometer wasn’t working when he bought it from a used car dealership.
“I didn’t originally buy it to do that to it. I just needed a car,” he said. “I have a purpose for each car I buy, I guess, so I try to maximize that.”
But then a couple of friends wanted to make a bet – $20 and lunch or dinner – that he couldn’t get the vehicle to 60 miles per gallon by the start of the spring semester on Jan. 13, Davis said. The car is rated at 31 mpg, he said.
“It’s a little high, but I’ll see what I can get,” he said. “I’m still kind of on the edge of whether I can do it or not.”
A self-described gearhead who has rebuilt several cars, Davis loves to work on cars and has done custom modifications before. For the Tracer, he found templates and instructions on YouTube.
“There are other people doing it, but not to this extreme,” he said.
The tail is a steel frame skinned in aluminum roof flashing with a license plate affixed to the rear. Davis took a photo of the car and placed a template over it then entered it into a computer-assisted design program.
“I was looking for the easiest material to work with. I duct taped the seams to try and keep air and water out,” he said. “It’s supposed to be sloped. It turned out kind of flat.”
The modifications, to date, have cost him about $200.
The car gets a lot of looks because of its shape and two-tone appearance, which Davis hopes to change in the summer when he plans to paint it all one color. Davis also has been told that he should consider using another vehicle if he wants to take a girl on a date.
“When I’m driving, I always see people with their phones out taking, taking pictures, I assume,” he said. “Fundamentally, I don’t like all the attention.”
Davis, who would like to try his hand at automotive design professionally, said he didn’t really put to use much he learned at Purdue Polytechnic as he modified the car.
“There wasn’t a whole lot of actual math, except to see what other people did and replicate it,” he said.
Davis, who has been doing a internship with an aerospace company in Muncie, said he’s not certain whether he actually has gained in fuel economy because the gas tank is leaking. He plans to change that out for a new one.
“When I put it in neutral and coast, it feels like it’s helping,” he said.
In spite of its looks, Davis insists the car with its modifications is street legal.
“I’ve kind of been keeping tabs on what’s legal. I’ve been, I guess, playing it safe. I try to stay out of the eyes of the authorities,” he said. “Indiana seems pretty lax as far as what you can do.”
Purdue Polytechnic Director Corey Sharp said like other people who have encountered Davis on the road and at the gas station, his curiosity was piqued.
“Honestly, I’m like, ‘What in the world is that?’ and “I bet that’s Matt Davis’ car,’” he said. “I didn’t even know it was street legal. But that’s like our students. They like to do crazy, interesting things,” he said.
Sharp said though Davis comes from modest means, he has a very bright future.
“He has a very novel, interesting mind, the way he approaches things, and he’s an amazing problem solver,” he said. “I think there’s kids like Matt all over this area. It’s just a matter of tapping the potential.”
