ANDERSON — There were lots of smiles at the Anderson Meijer store during the annual Cops & Kids program.
Mike Lee, chairman of the annual campaign for the Fraternal Order of Police, said more than $24,000 was raised to provide 165 children and their families the chance to shop for Christmas presents.
Each child received $150 to spend on Tuesday.
Children exited the store with wide grins as they wheeled bicycles and shopping carts loaded down with toys.
Henry Davenport, a former police officer in Clearwater, Florida, returned to his hometown of Anderson and helped with the fundraising effort.
“We sent out about 100 letters,” he said. “You never know what the response will be.”
Davenport worked with the Children’s Wish Foundation in Florida.
“Anderson and Madison County came through,” he said.
Lee said Davenport’s efforts brought in an additional $5,000 this year.
Cora Betteridge, a four-month member of the Anderson Police Department, started at 7 a.m. and would go on duty at 3 p.m.
“I’m pretty excited about it,” she said. “I went out with someone already and he got a bike. He was pretty excited.
“The other officers told me it was a rewarding experience to see all the kids out and to be able to help those who need help at this time of the year,” Betteridge said.
Stacia Woolard was shopping with her three boys. Two of them grabbed bicycles and lots of Nerf guns.
“Bicycles were the first thing on their list and a lot of Nerf guns,” she said. “Look at the smile on their faces. There is no price for that.”
Woolard said her boys wouldn’t have had much of a Christmas without the program.
“We really appreciate it,” she said.
Shane Reddington was with his two daughters looking for toys.
It was the family’s first time in the Cops & Kids program.
“It means a lot,” he said. “It’s really good to have the help. They would not really have a good Christmas. We had a lot happen this year that put a hurt on us.”
Chris Hunter, Meijer store manager, said there are certain organizations that just bring so much back to the community and they like to be involved in things that are year-after-year events.
“We can be a part of the tradition in the community as well as the officers,” he said. “If there is a more noble cause than giving Christmas to kids, I don’t know what it is. We’re excited to be a part of it again.”
Hunter said Meijer gives each store a budget to work with the community, so something like this is going on in every Meijer store across the country.
Kelly Triplett was shopping with two foster children in her care.
“They had a lot of fun,” she said. “They got the Avengers and dinosaurs they were wanting.
“I’m a foster parent and this is the first year we heard about the program through the Department of Child Services,” Triplett said. “It actually means a lot for them, and for me, because they don’t get a lot. They don’t always get to see their parents as much as they would like. It gives them a little extra cheer and happiness during the holidays.”
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger took part in Cops & Kids in the 1990s and in four of the past five years.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “A lot of the kids come in and they’re bashful and standoffish. But within 10 or 15 minutes they’re chatting with you and looking at you to see if it’s all right for them to buy something.”
Mellinger said it’s important for the officers to build a bond with the children and their families.
“I keep telling people across the state when they want to know how Anderson is struggling,” he said. “This is an extremely giving community. More times than not, people will come forward and write a check and don’t want any publicity from it. It warms your heart.”
