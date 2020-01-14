ANDERSON — A bid date has been set for the clearing of trees along the north bank of the White River for the second phase of a new sewer line.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Monday set the quote date for Jan. 28 for the removal of trees from Edgewater Park to Scatterfield Road.
Nara Manor, superintendent of the Anderson Water Pollution Control Department, said the work has to be completed by April 1 before bats become active along the river as a roosting site.
Manor said this is the second phase of the White River Interceptor Sewer project that started in Athletic Park and has already crossed Eighth Street.
Manor said the new sewer will increase capacity in the sewer line.
The board also approved the contract with Hanka Advisor, LLC at $6,000 per month, the same amount as for 2019. The contract is funded through the city’s portion of the food and beverage tax.
William Hanka works as a lobbyist for the city in Washington, D.C.
Hanka was instrumental in helping Madison County secure $13.5 million in federal TIGER (Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery) grant funds for the replacement of the Eisenhower Bridge in 2017.
Hanka Advisor has also represented the Flagship Enterprise Center since 2004.
