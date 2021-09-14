ANDERSON — Price quotes for office furniture for the new Anderson bus terminal ranged from $23,000 to $41,000.
The Anderson Board of Public Works Tuesday received three quotes for the furniture for the offices of the City of Anderson Transit System (CATS) terminal.
The board took the quotes under advisement.
The low quote was submitted by Miller-Huggins of Anderson at $23,546. The second lowest quote was from PC&A Business Environment at $30,456 and RJE Business Interiors submitted a quote of $41,006.
David Eicks, chairman of the Board of Public Works said he didn’t have an estimate of the cost, but the anticipated price was higher than the quote from RJE Business Interiors.
Lori Sylvester with CATS previously said the quote will be for chairs desks and filing cabinets for the office.
Eicks said last week the terminal should be opened within the next six to eight weeks.
The CATS terminal will be located on the north side of the first floor, with a loading and unloading zone to the east.
The remaining first-floor space and the second and third floors will be available for leasing to developers.
Jackson Street from 14th to 13th streets will be reduced to two lanes with the current right lane modified for parking in front of the terminal.
The project is costing $8.5 million. The city received a $6.3 million federal grant and $1.5 million from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission to help pay for the project.
