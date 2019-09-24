ANDERSON – The city of Anderson has received quotes that are below the budgeted amount for the replacement of the roof on the City of Anderson Transit System garage and offices.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday took under advisement three quotes for the work, which is expected to start by the end of the month.
AMI Construction submitted a quote of $119,000 with an alternate quote of $106,000. Fredericks Inc. quoted prices of $115,000 and $112,000, and Roofing Systems of Indiana submitted a quote of $118,763.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said the city has budgeted $120,000 for the roof replacement.
The Board of Works rejected bids for the roof replacement four different times, three times because the bid amounts exceeded what was budgeted and once for lack of a security bond or because proper paperwork was not submitted.
After the initial quotes were rejected by the city, the Federal Transportation Administration gave the city permission to accept quotes for the work.
Traffic signalization
The Board of Works approved a contract with United Consulting in the amount of $103,300 to do a preliminary assessment of the 106 traffic signals in Anderson.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the assessment will determine what work needs to be done at each of the signals. He said the federal government would pay 100% of the cost.
After the actual design is completed, the city will consider making changes, which could include the elimination of traffic signals in some areas of the city, according to the mayor.
Chuck Leser, Anderson City engineer, said the assessment will give the city an idea of what work is required at each intersection.
The project involves upgrading the traffic signalization software for the signals, which have been in use since 1983. Leser previously said the current software cannot be upgraded to use the Windows 10 operating software.
All of the signalization software in Anderson will be replaced. The work will include new software, signal controllers and signal heads.
The city administration is looking at a couple of areas in downtown Anderson where one-way streets could be converted to accommodate two-way traffic.
Other business
• The board set a bid date of Oct. 15, as requested by the Community Development Department, for the replacement of curbs and sidewalks along Jefferson Street from East 19th to East 23rd streets.
• One quote was received from AMI Construction in the amount of $58,563 for a homeowner rehab project at 718 W. 17th St. The work includes a new roof, siding, foundation work and interior painting.
