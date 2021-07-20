ALEXANDRIA — A vendor at the Madison County 4-H Fair raised concerns this week with an open display of Confederate flags and related merchandise, as well as inflammatory political merchandise.
Rebecca Ice, of Alexandria , said that she felt the vendor’s display was inappropriate for a 4-H event.
“My husband was down there with our grandsons and there were Confederate flags, there were flags with people urinating on Biden,” Ice said. “I just felt like it was extremely inappropriate at a midway with children.”
Ice said that her objection wasn’t political.
“I wouldn’t have been in favor of having pictures with people urinating on Trump,” she said. “It’s just inappropriate.”
Over the last few years, numerous fairs across the country, including the Indiana State Fair, have asked vendors to refrain from displaying the Confederate flag, which has come under fire as a symbol of racism.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
