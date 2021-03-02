MUNCIE — For the eighth time, a trial has been rescheduled for a woman accused of reckless homicide in a 2014 crash near Daleville that killed her 4-year-old granddaughter.
Donna Randolph, 47, of Indianapolis now faces a court date of May 19 in Delaware Circuit Court. Her trial was previously rescheduled because she was serving a prison sentence for being a habitual vehicular substance offender in connection to a driving while intoxicated conviction from Marion County. She was released in November, according to Department of Correction records.
On June 3, 2014, Randolph was driving a Chrysler 300 on Interstate 69 near Daleville when she made a U-turn and was struck from behind by a car driven by a Michigan couple. Randolph’s 4-year-old granddaughter, Tavionna Ford, was killed in the accident.
Randolph is charged with reckless homicide and causing death when operating a motor vehicle.
