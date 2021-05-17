ANDERSON — A new record of students testing positive for COVID-19 was reported at Anderson Community Schools for the first two weeks of May.
Twenty-three students tested positive from May 1 through May 13, according to building level administrators.
This is the highest number of students testing positive since the school district began posting COVID-19 information on its website last October.
The report shows two staff members and 23 students have tested positive for COVID-19. Three staff members and 149 students were reported as having close contact absences.
Brad Meadows, director of district and community engagement for ACS, said in an email the cases are not in a single class or school building.
“We have seen nothing from the contact tracing that would lead us to believe that the students or teachers contracted COVID-19 during a school-related function or activity,” Meadows said.
“Since the increase in cases coincides with the increase in COVID-19 cases in Madison County during the same time period we feel the increase is related to activities outside of school.”
On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 559 additional Hoosiers were diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories.
To date, 13,069 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, according to the agency, an increase of six from the previous day. According to the state, another 417 people more than likely died from COVID-19 based on clinical diagnoses for patients where there was not a positive test is on record.
Meadows said because the increase matches an increase in local cases, there is no change to COVID-19 procedures in the district. Students and staff will maintain social distancing, wear masks, and continue to practice sterilization protocols.
“This includes requiring students and staff to quarantine if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” Meadows said.
