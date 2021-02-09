ANDERSON — The Anderson Redevelopment Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to approve $770,000 in funding to renovate the Lincolnshire Apartments.
The Redevelopment Commission heard about two hours of discussion via Zoom concerning the project to convert the existing four-story building into 21 one-bedroom and seven studio apartments.
Residents voiced concerns about a possible increase in crime in the neighborhood and parking at the Lincolnshire Apartments, 330 W. 12th St., in the West Central Historic District.
Stephen Scott of Garrison Frazier said the Indianapolis-based company is partnering with the nonprofit arm of the Anderson Housing Authority on the $2.4 million project.
The Redevelopment Commission will be providing the $770,000 through a tax increment financing bond. The project must be approved by the Anderson Economic Development Commission and the Anderson City Council.
Scott said the building was constructed in 1927 and was partially renovated in 2019.
“It has sat empty for five years,” he said. “There has been quite a bit of vandalism and people have been living there with no utilities.
“The building is operationally obsolete,” Scott said.
Plans call for a new roof, electrical system, heating and air conditioning system and plumbing upgrades.
“It’s a shell that needs to be gutted and reconfigured,” Scott said.
The proposal is to rent the units at the current market rate in Anderson with some public housing vouchers accepted.
“This is a great project for Anderson,” Scott said. “It alleviates an eyesore and makes it a usable asset for housing.”
Commission member Danny McGhee asked how many of the units would be set aside for public housing.
Scott said the units will be available on a first come, first served basis, with none set aside for public housing.
James Grueser, a local contractor who has renovated 70 houses in Anderson, asked who would pay the property taxes.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said a limited liability corporation will be created and pay the taxes.
“There are hundreds on the waiting list for one-bedroom apartments,” she said of the demand with the Anderson Housing Authority. “There is a need for one-bedroom apartments in Anderson.”
Townsend said the not-for-profit Anderson Housing Inc. will manage the apartments and parking options are being considered.
Local resident Jamie Swain, who lives on 12th Street, said they felt safer with no one living in Lincolnshire.
“I wish you would just demolish it,” she said, adding her belief “there will be people selling drugs and cramming people into one-bedroom and studio apartments. This is not family housing.”
Swain also raised concerns about increased crime in the neighborhood.
“I’m appalled the clients we serve that pay taxes are being called drug users and criminals,” Townsend said. “It’s unfair to say that criminals are in the Section 8 housing program.”
Townsend said the Housing Authority has made an offer to purchase the building, which has been accepted.
Anderson Housing Inc. also manages Westwood Manor and the Abbott Apartments.
