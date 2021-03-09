ANDERSON — The next to last step for the rehabilitation of the Lincolnshire Apartments took place Tuesday with Anderson Redevelopment Commission.
The Redevelopment Commission voted for a second time to approve $770,000 in funding to renovate the Lincolnshire Apartments through a project development agreement.
The not-for-profit arm of the Anderson Housing Authority plans to convert the existing four-story building with 40 units into 21 one-bedroom and seven studio apartments.
Stephen Scott of Garrison Frazier said the Indianapolis-based company is partnering with the not-for-profit Anderson Housing Inc. on the $2.7 million project. That price includes the purchase of the property and revitalization costs.
The Redevelopment Commission will be providing the $770,000 through a tax increment financing bond.
Final approval for the funding of the project will be considered by the Anderson City Council at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said the building will be purchased on Friday.
Work is expected to start later this year and be completed in 2022.
Scott said the building was constructed in 1927 and was partially renovated in 2019.
Plans call for a new roof, electrical system, heating and air conditioning system and plumbing upgrades.
The proposal is to rent the units at the current market rate in Anderson with some public housing vouchers accepted.
“This is a great project for Anderson,” Scott said. “It alleviates an eyesore and makes it a usable asset for housing.”
The units will be available on a first come, first served basis, with none set aside for public housing.
Townsend said a limited liability corporation will be created and pay the taxes.
“There are hundreds on the waiting list for one-bedroom apartments,” she said of the demand with the Anderson Housing Authority. “There is a need for one-bedroom apartments in Anderson.”
Townsend said the not-for-profit Anderson Housing Inc. will manage the apartments and parking options are being considered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.