ANDERSON — Like any major building or remodeling project, the work can’t begin without a blueprint.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission has approved a $5,600 contract with ArkiScan for a document outlining the specifics of the former Marsh supermarket on Nichol Avenue.
The Redevelopment Commission purchased the vacant building in 2019 for $230,000 and, along with the city’s Economic Development Department, is working to bring a new grocery store to the westside location.
The city is offering the 40,000-square-foot building to potential tenants at a cost of $2 per square foot with incentives to purchase the building within five years.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said there are no architectural plans available for the building.
“We spent eight months looking for any drawings for the building,” he said. “This company was recommended by a grocery entity.”
ArkiScan will determine the exact number of square feet that is available, the height of the ceilings and where all the electrical and heating and air conditioning outlets are located.
ArkiScan will also locate which of the interior and exterior walls are load bearing.
“It will give us a set of blueprints we can use,” Winkler said. “This is the first step to anyone being able to do anything with the building.”
He said it will provide a template for potential developers to work with and help with the cost estimates for a new use for the building.
Winkler said a grocery entity has shown some interest in locating in the store and there is an opportunity for a pharmacy.
He said ArkiScan does work for a number of grocery store chains.
The city is hoping that the former Marsh store could eventually house a grocery, pharmacy and hardware store, all of which are needed on the city’s west side.
In other business Tuesday, the Redevelopment Commission decided to make a counteroffer on the purchase of the former Clark Station, 2717 Nichol Ave.
The commission is offering $60,000 for the property with the seller paying for a Phase 1 environmental study and all closing costs. The purchase is contingent on the study that will be done by Morgan Clark Associates at the cost of $1,800.
Winkler said the decision was made to have a second Phase 1 study completed. He said the Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued a letter stating no further action is needed on the property.
Richard Symmes, president of the commission, said that cost should be paid by the seller.
Attorney Mike Austin said the property has been vacant for 20 years and is an eyesore.
“It’s a property we really need for the redevelopment of the area,” he said.
The proposed selling price is $60,000, which is lower than what the seller originally requested.
Winkler said the average appraised value was $29,000.
“We need to pay for what we see as a needed piece of property,” Austin said.
The commission intends to include the property in the overall redevelopment plan for the former Edgewood Plaza shopping center on Nichol Avenue.
