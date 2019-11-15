ANDERSON — The Anderson Redevelopment Commission has agreed to pay for the increasing of the size of the water line that services the Apple Downs subdivision.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the developer of Apple Downs needs additional water pressure to the subdivision.
He said the Anderson Redevelopment Commission voted Tuesday to approve spending not more than $185,000 to upgrade the water line providing water to the subdivision from a 12-inch to a 24-inch water line that will be extended approximately one-half mile along Rangeline Road from Interstate 69 south to 67th Street.
He said the Anderson Water Department will perform the work, with the Redevelopment Commission providing the necessary funding.
Winkler said the developer is paying all the cost for the required state permits and to increase the water lines into the Apple Downs subdivision.
The Redevelopment Commission also approved the environmental restrictive covenant for the former Baxter Pest Control building at 2691 Nichol Ave.
Winkler said there is a buyer interested in the property that will probably demolish the existing building.
He said the covenant requires a passive mitigation system be installed for any vapors coming from the site.
The passive mitigation system will require the installation of perforated plastic pipe and a vapor barrier.
“This is the first step in the development of the property,” Winkler said.
