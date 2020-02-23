ANDERSON — All the legal briefs have been filed with the Indiana Court of Appeals concerning the new district maps for the election of Madison County’s commissioners.
Both sides have filed their briefs, as of Thursday, in the lawsuit that will ultimately decide if the new commissioner districts will be established based on population or will the traditional maps be utilized during the 2020 election cycle.
Three judges with the Indiana Court of Appeals will review the legal documents and decide if they want both sides to present oral arguments or base the final decision on the legal briefs.
In October, the Madison County commissioners adopted an ordinance establishing the three commissioner districts based on population. The maps divided portions of Anderson Township into all three districts.
When the ordinance was adopted, it was maintained that the county’s population disparity between the districts was 120%. By not splitting Anderson Township the disparity would still have been 42.93%. By dividing Anderson Township the disparity is 2.08%.
On Dec. 30, Democrat Kevin Sipe and Republican Wesley Likens challenged the new maps in Madison Circuit Court Division 5.
Judge Thomas Clem granted a preliminary injunction contesting the new district boundaries implemented in October by the Madison County Board of Commissioners and set the traditional maps as the ones to be utilized for the May primary.
The Madison County commissioners filed an appeal in January and the Indiana Court of Appeals stayed Clem’s preliminary injunction and reset the new maps for use in the primary.
In his legal brief attorney, Bryce Owens, representing Sipe and Likens, contends 89 of Indiana’s counties elect county commissioners at large and not by district.
Currently all registered voters in the county vote for the three commissioners.
State law allows redistricting to take place in the year following a U.S. census or any odd-numbered year.
Owens cites state law that the districts must be composed of contiguous terrority that is reasonably compact.
“The district boundaries drawn by the executive must not cross precinct boundary lines and must divide townships only when a division is clearly necessary,” state law reads.
Owens states the commissioners divided Anderson Township to comply with a requirement, districts based on population that is not required by state law.
He wrote of Indiana’s approximately 1,007 townships, only a dozen townships in Lake and St. Joseph counties are divided.
“The division of Anderson Township into three districts appears to be unique,” Owens wrote. “Appelle has found no case where any of the dozen or so splits were challenged or review on appeal. This case appears to raise an issue of first impression in Indiana.”
In his response, County Attorney Jonathan Hughes said raising the integrity of township government is a “red herring.”
“Commissioners do not represent townships, nor are they beholden to township trustees,” Hughes wrote.
Hughes said the commissioners determined the split of Anderson Township to obtain equal representation based on population in the three districts.
