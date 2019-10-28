ANDERSON — The number of registered voters for next Tuesday’s four municipal elections in Madison County is down by 19% over four years ago.
There are 48,861 residents eligible to cast a ballot this year as compared to 60,243 in 2015.
The numbers are down because only one precinct in Elwood is casting ballots in the only contested seat on the Elwood City Council.
There are 36,550 people that are registered to vote in Anderson; 3,357 are eligible to vote in Pendleton and 3,215 in the city of Alexandria.
Only 884 people are eligible to vote Tuesday in Elwood. There were 1,373 mayoral ballots cast in the 2015 election.
Four years ago, the turnout in the municipal election was 29%, as compared to 19% in 2011.
Four years ago, 12,500 ballots were cast in the race for Anderson mayor, won by Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. by 406 votes over incumbent Republican Kevin Smith.
A total of 13,503 votes were cast in the 2011 Anderson mayoral election. There were 15,660 ballots cast in 2007.
Through Saturday, 1,975 ballots have already been cast, according to the Madison County Clerk’s Office.
Of that total there have been 1,555 of 2,209 mailed absentee ballots cast with 341 people voting in-person at the Madison County Government Center. One ballot was cast by email and 78 people have voted by traveling board.
That means 4% of this year’s eligible voters have already cast a ballot.
Early voting hours will continue through Monday on the second floor of the Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St. There are extended hours on Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
