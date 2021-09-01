INDIANAPOLIS — Faith leaders appealed to lawmakers of all religious backgrounds Wednesday to answer the moral imperative for a fair and just redistricting process that respects an individual’s God-given rights, asking for more public input and a nonpartisan map-drawing commission.
“Decades of misusing this political power in this process has led to polarization, disenfranchisement — particularly for voters of color — and voter apathy, which has resulted in reduced voter turnout and unequal access to political power,” the Rev. Patrick Burke, of Indianapolis’ St. Paul’s Episcopal Church said during a news conference at the Statehouse.
“We recognize that no division of districts will ever be perfect, but our system is egregious and completely unjust … quite frankly, this is not what God has intended.”
Reverends, imams and rabbis called on the General Assembly to create a fair and transparent process, criticizing the GOP-controlled process for excluding Hoosiers and holding just two days of hearings in Indianapolis, rather than a statewide tour after the proposed maps are released.
Republicans in charge of the process revealed a tentative calendar earlier this week predicting proposed House maps would be released Sept. 14 with public testimony just two days later, far less time than the 30 days requested at last month’s public hearings. Proposed Senate maps could be posted Sept. 21, and public testimony could be heard on the 27{sup}th{/sup}.
Angela Espada, executive director of the Indiana Catholic Conference, asked for lawmakers to consider Catholic social teachings, which urges= members to advance the common good, respect the dignity of the person and advocate for the poor.
“I would like to remind the one-third of Catholic legislators that they should remember Catholic social teaching,” Espada said. “There’s a sense that we are all ‘In this together.’ We heard that phrase a lot during the pandemic … (it) means, we think of other people before we think of ourselves. And if you’re getting ready to draw a map so that you remain in power, you’re not putting other people before yourself.”
The process comes during one of the holiest times for Judaism, Rosh Hashana or the Jewish new year. Brett Krichiver, senior rabbi of Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, said changes to America’s redistricting system should have happened long ago.
“In a few short days, the Jewish community will mark Rosh Hashanah, beginning the Jewish new year,” Krichiver said.
“These days (from Rosh Hashana to Yom Kippur) are a special time to reflect … they are days of atonement. We take responsibility for the inequities of voting rights in this country,” Krichiver said. “We admit our failures to wrestle with a long American history of systemic racism, embodied by unfair redistricting practices done behind closed doors by the very people who most benefit.”
For the Rev. David W. Greene, of Indianapolis’ Purpose Life Ministries, the oldest Baptist church in Indiana, gerrymandering not only disrespects God’s space and creations but also amounts to “political and theological idolatry.”
“While we may not all be under the same religious banner, we’re truly committed to the same moral battle,” Green said. “We’re not here today as a Democrat, Republican or independent; we’re not here today as the religious left or the religious right. We’re standing in the moral center of our deepest constitutional and religious traditions.
“Legislators, do the right thing. Because God is watching.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.