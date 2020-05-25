ANDERSON — The haunting sounds of taps echoed over the Veterans Grove at Maplewood Cemetery to commemorate Memorial Day on Monday.
Kevin and Lacinda Rushton were two of thousands around the United States and throughout the world taking part in “Taps Across America.” The movement, started by CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman and retired Air Force bugler Jari Villanueva, was an effort to keep the spirit of Memorial Day alive by having participants across the nation play the somber bugle call Monday.
In addition to playing at Maplewood, the Rushtons played taps at Nelson Cemetery north of Anderson and at Donahue Cemetery in Alexandria and performed at 3 p.m. in front of the Anderson City Building.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has made this year’s Memorial Day different than past years with no planned tributes from veterans organizations, one by one family members came to cemeteries to remember loved ones.
Ceatrice Bostic visited the gravesite of her brother David Nunn on Monday, just like she does every Memorial Day.
Nunn served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam and had a son that made a career in the military.
Bostic cleaned her brother’s tombstone and placed flowers at the site, along with her husband, John, and daughter, Treva.
“I’m visiting my brother-in-law,” John Bostic said. “He was a Vietnam vet and was in the service from 1967 to 1970.
“We come out every Memorial Day,” he said. “I was close to David.”
Ceatrice said this is what she does every Memorial Day, visiting her family and John’s.
“This is what the holiday means,” she said. “It’s not just barbecuing and everything. It’s for the ones that gave for all of us.”
Ceatrice said her brother was 19 when he got drafted.
“We were proud of him, everyone was proud of each other back in those days,” she said. “He was called to serve and took it seriously. He was a true soldier.”
Ceatrice said she was surprised that the graves were decorated with American flags.
Treva Bostic said she has been visiting the gravesite since she was young.
“It’s a tradition,” she said.
“We always did family gatherings,” Treva said of the memories she has of her uncle. “We had large family gatherings, and his children would be at our house or we would be at his.”
She said her uncle was a disciplined person who believed in order.
Willie Dodge was at Mapelwood Cemetery to visit the grave of his brother Ted, who served in the U.S. Air Force.
Dodge said he donates to local veterans organizations every year.
Dodge said he tried to enlist during the Korean Conflict but was rejected because of his height.
“I appreciate what they’ve done for our nation,” he said. “I come out a couple of times a year.”
Connie and Andrew Short were at Maplewood Cemetery to pay respects to Andrew’s father.
Connie Short said she found a relative that her father was named after.
“I didn’t know he was out here,” she said. “I guess he was a great uncle.”
Connie said the Shorts had just watched a special on television and decided to come to the cemetery.
“We came out last year,” she said. “We saw all the flags, it was just amazing. So we came back to see that.”
Andrew’s father served in World War I and he served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1966 in Korea, Vietnam and Europe.
“Every stone has a story,” he said.
James Pugh was looking for a brother who was adopted in 1943 from the Bronnenberg Children’s Home.
“I come out very often,” he said. “I have several family members buried here.”
Pugh said it was nice that some of the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted for the Memorial Day weekend.
“Should come out and pay our respects,” he said. “The younger generation doesn’t seem to realize the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day. This is the day we remember those that paid the ultimate price.”
