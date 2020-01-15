ANDERSON — Aspire Indiana Health celebrated the remodeling of its health clinic in the Bolin building with a ribbon cutting and open house on Wednesday.
Originally built in the 1960s, the building at 2009 Brown St. was completely gutted starting in the spring of 2019.
The $1.35 million project was completed in December.
“What’s really exciting about this building is it’s an integrated site,” said Barbara Scott, Aspire CEO and president.
The building houses primary care services, behavioral health services, infectious disease services and a pharmacy.
During the ribbon cutting Scott shared the story of a patient that started coming to Aspire to participate in the Harm Reduction Program (HARM) a year ago and is now receiving medication-assisted treatment and is on the road to recovery. HARM includes a syringe exchange along with infectious disease testing and counseling,
“Over time they start trusting us and using our services,” said Scott.
The building has a modern look and is built around a long hallway to facilitate communication and cooperation between primary and behavioral health teams.
The pharmacy is located on one end of the building and the infectious disease program on the other.
The event also highlighted the artwork of patients on display throughout the building.
