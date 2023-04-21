ANDERSON — After the end of the Indiana General Assembly session this month, a one-mile section of Ind. 13 will be named in honor of slain Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz.
The resolution authored by state Sen. Mike Gaskill in the Senate and state Rep. Elizabeth Rowray has been passed by both chambers. The resolution directs the Indiana Department of Transportation to designate a portion of Ind. 13 near Elwood to honor Shahnavaz.
Natalie Garrett, communications director for INDOT, said Friday the agency would coordinate bridge and road renaming after the legislative session, which is scheduled to end April 29.
Officer Noah Jacob Shahnavaz Memorial Mile will extend from 1795 S. Anderson St. one mile to the south on Ind. 13/Ind. 37 and West County Road 1000 North.
Shahnavaz was killed July 31, 2022, after a traffic stop in Elwood. Anderson resident Carl Roy Webb Boards II has been charged with murder, and the state is seeking the death penalty. His trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 is set for August 2024.
In a statement sent to The Herald Bulletin in February, Matt Shahnavaz, Noah's father, said the family’s mission is to ensure that he will always be remembered.
“It is our hope this recognition raises awareness of Noah’s life of selfless service and inspires others to pick up the mantle and work tirelessly to make our community, state and nation better,” Matt Shahnavaz wrote.
“By moving forward, doing hard things, and always striving to make the world a better place, we can all honor and remember Noah.”
Shahnavaz, 24, was born in Indianapolis, graduated from Fishers High School and served in the Army as a member of the military police.
He joined the Elwood Police Department and graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April 2022.