ANDERSON — Up to $1,500 in rental and/or utility assistance is available to eligible households through the COVID-19 Urgent Need Housing Assistance Program as part of the CARES Act funds.
Information about eligibility can be found by contacting Lelia Kelley at 765-648-6096 or lkelley@cityofanderson.com; Maylanna Young, 765-274-4054 or myoung@pathstone.org, or Karen Hemberger, 765-608-3060 or k.hemberger@unitedwaymadisonco.org.
“Our community’s vitality is dependent on safe, affordable, stable housing for individuals and families,” said Nancy Vaughan, president of United Way of Madison County. “As we work toward economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, we know that many households will face significant challenges to remain in their homes due to accumulated unpaid rent and utility bills. We also know that unpaid rents create instability for landlords and property owners.”
The City of Anderson/Department of Community Development, United Way of Madison County/Thrive Network, and PathStone Corp. are working together to mitigate evictions for households that have been financially impacted by COVID-19.
The Landlord Tenant COVID-19 Relief Fund is available through PathStone Corp. and funded by United Way of Madison County’s Economic Relief Initiative. The program will provide up to three months of arrears, including one-month future rental assistance, and utility assistance to eligible households.
The partners are working together to reach out to local landlords to help identify and connect with struggling tenants. Participating landlords have an opportunity to collect past-due rents, retain desirable tenants, and avoid the time and expense of the eviction process.
“The programs are similar, but do have different limitations,” Vaughan explained. “Working together, we can direct individuals to the program with the best fit and in some cases, utilize both programs.”
