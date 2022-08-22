ANDERSON — For Jenifer and Charles Caswell Jr., getting behind on their increasing rent in Elwood meant they had to move.
“We were like three months behind almost. Altogether, it was about $1,500, I’d say," according to Jenifer, who was getting fewer hours as a Taco Bell manager.
That not only cost them their residence, but Jenifer had to leave her job. So they moved to Anderson, where they’re living with a friend.
Kevin Holladay of Gold Key Properties said prices for two-bedroom rentals have been dropping recently because more of them are on the market. Six months ago, two bedrooms were going for $900 to $1,100 a month without utilities; now his company has similar two bedrooms for $750 to $900.
Two years ago, such homes ran $500 to $550.
Kim Townsend, executive director of Anderson Housing Authority, said low-income individuals have been affected by recent rental increases. The federal eviction moratorium generally expired July 31, 2021; the U.S. Supreme Court ended remaining parts less than a month later. She said that after that, some landlords tried to compensate for lost revenue.
Townsend said increases are necessary at times but should be reasonable, and that monthly hikes of $200 to $300 are not reasonable for low-income individuals.
For some, affordable housing seems to be in short supply.
Mary Randol, assistant director of AHA, said she’s had to revoke several housing vouchers in the past few months because people haven’t found housing in the voucher’s time limits. A voucher typically expires after 60 days. If the voucher holder can show proof of searching for housing, that person can get a 60-day extension.
Once the 120 days are up and an applicant hasn't found a home, the voucher must be revoked.
She said things have gotten worse since 2020. In her estimation, if the current situation continues, homelessness and multiple families living in one home could become more commonplace.
“As much as we wish things will go back to normal, since the pandemic, I don’t think things will go back to normal."
Jenifer Caswell said she believes things will get worse. She said she thinks Indiana is the only state not helping people with checks, unless they have kids.
“Nobody’s going to get back on their fet if not everybody gets a chance to get the help.”
Randol said of the 200 applicants on the waiting list, half listed “homeless” on their applications. During intake interviews, applicants can explain what they mean by homeless. She said some are staying with someone while others are living on the street.
Randol said beginning at 8 a.m. Sept. 8, a new waiting list for vouchers will open. The list can take 500 applicants and will be closed when it reaches that number. Last August, Randol said, AHA received more than that within the first two hours.
Applicants move up the list at various speeds, depending on how many of those ahead of them find housing or otherwise leave the list. Applicants spend an average of about two years on the list, according to Alacia Goettman, Section 8 manager for AHA. As of Monday, 55 applicants were waiting.
She said having an eviction on your record makes the wait longer, as landlords often refuse to rent to someone who's been evicted.
Goettman said about 80% to 90% of AHA’s clients are employed, but wages simply haven’t caught up with the cost of living.
“When you have four kids and are only making $10 an hour, that’s not going to pay rent."