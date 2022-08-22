Jenifer Caswell and her husband, Charles Caswell Jr., lost their home in Elwood after the rent went up. Jenifer was a Taco Bell manager then, but her hours were cut back. They eventually got about three months behind on rent and moved in with a friend in Anderson. Jenifer said she soon hopes to have a job at ELSA in Elwood. On Monday (above), they enjoyed the City of Anderson Transit System's Wi-Fi and the weather.