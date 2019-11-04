ANDERSON – U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks says she is concerned how the the investigation into the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump is being handled.
“All Americans have an interest in the integrity of our government and the legitimacy of its actions,” Brooks, R-5th District, said in an email response to The Herald Bulletin. “This is no longer a matter of supporting or opposing the investigation. It’s now a matter of how it’s being conducted.
“The Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Congressman Adam Schiff, is conducting this ongoing investigation in such a secret manner so that only members of Congress who sit on the assigned committees have access to the facts,” she said. “I do not serve on one of the assigned committees. He has refused to provide access to transcripts of interviews or depositions to anyone. He has restricted the rights of the White House counsel to participate. Therefore I am only receiving the facts Chairman Schiff decides to share publicly.”
Brooks said the investigations of President Richard Nixon's and President Bill Clinton’s prior impeachment inquiries provided for a far fairer process that allowed the president and minority party to have rights and due process.
“Departing from these precedents by restricting the rights of the minority party undermines the legitimacy of a fair investigation,” she said. “If Chairman Schiff continues to conduct these proceedings in such an unfair and nontransparent manner, Members of Congress and their constituents will not be provided the full facts of the investigation when we will be called to vote on impeachment.”
Brooks voted last week against the proposed guidelines adopted by the U.S. House to be used during the investigation of President Trump.
“As history illustrates, impeachment proceedings should only be commenced under the gravest of circumstances, which is why it has only happened three times before in our Nation’s history,” she said in the email. “When impeachment proceedings are initiated in the House of Representatives, the process laid out must be fair, transparent, and afford due process to the President.”
Brooks said previous impeachment inquiries set this standard, and she is disappointed Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi chose politics over a fair process.
“This entirely partisan resolution allows Chairman Schiff to act as the sole arbitrator over what information is heard, viewed, or considered,” she said. “Process, fairness, and learning all the facts matters, but are not being considered by Speaker Pelosi or Chairman Schiff.
“For these reasons, I voted against this unprecedented impeachment process,” Brooks said of her no vote. “Every American deserves to know their Member of Congress is equipped with all the necessary facts and information needed to cast a vote for their constituents on what is considered the gravest of constitutional questions, removal of a President of the United States from office.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.