ANDERSON — U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks said she will vote for the $2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill when it’s considered by the U.S. House.
The Senate passed the legislation on Wednesday and the House is expected to vote on Friday.
Brooks, R-5th District, said Thursday during a telephone interview with The Herald Bulletin that the bill was needed because the president and governors have ordered people to stay home and companies to close.
She has faith in the people dealing with the COVID-19 crisis at both the federal and state level.
“We have to slow the spread,” Brooks said, “and flatten the curve. Everyone needs to take this seriously.”
Details of the relief bill are still being worked out and Brooks said she is reviewing the summary.
“We’re still learning some of the details,” she said. “There are questions about unemployment benefits and when they would start.”
Brooks said people on unemployment would be eligible for up to $600 per week in addition to any state benefits.
She said companies with less than 500 employees can apply for a Pay Check Protection Loan through the Small Business Administration.
Brooks explained the loans would be administered by local banks and credit unions to bring people back to work or pay their employees while closed.
She said if a company receives the loan the employees can’t also collect unemployment benefits and can’t refuse the paycheck from their employer.
“We can’t have double dipping,” Brooks said. “We want companies to bring people back to work and keep them as employees once the crisis is past.”
Brooks said the mechanics of the rebate check to individuals is still unclear and everyone is waiting on the guidelines.
As proposed, adults would receive a one-time check of $1,200 and $500 for each child from the federal government.
“There are income limits,” Brooks said. “The limit for an individual is earnings of $75,000 and for a couple filing a joint tax return it’s $150,000.”
She said the rebate check will be based on the 2019 tax return if already filed or the 2018 tax return.
“We don’t know what people will have to file and when to file,” Brooks said.
“It may take a week or two,” she said. “We are creating new programs and the administration is cutting through the red tape.”
Brooks said Congress had previously passed two COVID-19 relief packages.
“This may not be the last,” she said of the legislation being considered currently.
