ANDERSON — Rep. Victoria Spartz praised the level of coordination of services being provided to the at-risk community in Madison County.
Spartz, R-5th District, visited the Jane Pauley Community Health Center, Mockingbird Recovery Center and the Christian Center on Thursday to get firsthand knowledge of services being provided locally.
Spartz donned an apron and gloves and helped serve meals at the Christian Center during her visit to Anderson.
At Mockingbird Hill she heard from Jerry Landers, chief strategy officer for Aspire Indiana, the difficulty in procuring federal funds because of differing requirements.
“I work in a lot of health care areas,” Spartz said of one concern in the U.S. House. “We can work to streamline the funding process. We want a durable service that provides value. We can make it more efficient.”
Aspire Indiana provides addiction services for up to 88 men at the Mockingbird Hill Recovery Center that opened earlier this year.
“It’s a chronic disease that won’t be cured overnight,” Spartz said of drug and alcohol addiction. “You have a challenging job to give people a second chance through treatment.”
Spartz said she was very impressed at the level of coordination between the varieties of services that are being provided in Madison County.
“I haven’t seen that in other areas,” she said. “I know there are a lot of challenges. But there are a lot of good people with good ideas and good hearts.”
Spartz said the Madison County community is working with the chronic and long-term struggles that people have.
“These are comprehensive programs and I’m glad to see it happening,” she said. “I can share this with other counties.
“I would say that Madison County is on the cutting edge when it comes to the issues of mental health and addiction,” Spartz said. “These services need to be available through long-term and sustainable processes.”
As she travels through the district, she said, there is the opportunity to share best practices with other communities.
“Madison County is providing services in much more organized ways,” Spartz said. “They’re helping people in the most need.”
