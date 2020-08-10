DALEVILLE — The State Board of Accounts on Friday issued a special compliance report in which it said Daleville Community Schools does have some financial liability for two failed charter online schools for which it served as authorizer.
According to the 33-page report, Daleville should reimburse the state more than $2.2 million for its alleged failure to properly supervise the now-defunct Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy.
“I don’t think we’re going to just pay it because we don’t feel like we have to pay it,” said Daleville Superintendent Paul Garrison, who added the SBA only issued an opinion and has no authority to enforce it.
Garrison said he was not exactly sure what next steps would be taken by the district.
Daleville received 3% of the annual tuition payments from the state as authorizer for the schools, which served a total of about 15,000 students starting in 2012. The schools, which first operated as Business Consulting Inc. and later as the Indiana Virtual Education Foundation, have been under state and federal criminal investigation since last year for allegedly padding their enrollments and claiming student activity for some who had no course activity online.
The schools’ administrators also have been accused of conflicts of interest between them and education service providers.
“Daleville's lack of meaningful oversight and monitoring may have contributed to ineligible students being included on the ADM Reports submitted to (Indiana Department of Education) by the virtual schools, which resulted in the overpayment of basic tuition support to BCI and IVEF, the overpayment of authorizer fees to Daleville, as well as undocumented disbursements by IVEF to multiple vendors who were determined to be related parties,” the most recent state report said.
Daleville officials have said all along they had tried to acquire the schools’ data but were thwarted at every turn until August 2018 when state law was changed to compel the release of data to authorizers. District officials said they determined through the data there were several problems.
“For the records they received, we saw no evidence of detailed analysis of those records for reasonableness,” the report said.
In February 2019, Daleville’s board of trustees issued a notice that it might revoke the schools’ charters, setting off a series of legal requirements, including public hearings. In June, however, Daleville and the virtual schools’ administrators came to an agreement for a path toward their dissolution, but when the administrators allegedly violated the agreement only a month after it went into effect, Daleville completed the steps to close them.
IVS and IPA wrongly received about $68.7 million in state payments by improperly claiming students who were not currently enrolled between 2011 and 2019, according to a state audit released in February.
Daleville received a total of $3,291,067.04 in authorizer fees, according to the SBA report released Friday.
“Daleville did not verify the calculations, nor did they submit invoices for the authorizer fees to be paid,” the report said. “Several deficiencies in internal controls were noted with Daleville's oversight and monitoring of IVS and IVPA.”
In an official response to the SBA findings submitted in March, Daleville attorney Sara Blevins of Indianapolis-based Lewis Kappes said district officials firmly insist they provided proper and appropriate oversight given the roadblocks put in place by the virtual schools’ administrators.
“DCS provided near constant oversight, monitoring, and feedback to the Charter Schools through almost daily communications and frequent on-site visits throughout its time as Authorizer,” the response said. “DCS did take a less formal approach to oversight as it found that the daily informal contacts were more conducive to the creation of a relationship of collaboration and innovation to drive the educational mission of the Charter Schools.”
In addition, according to the response, Daleville was asked by SBA officials toward the end of the investigation for additional information that did not appear to be used toward the development of the conclusions detailed in the final report.
“DCS is, therefore, concerned that SBOA has not fully considered the actual facts of this situation in formulating its Report as it is apparent that SBOA did not take adequate time to fully analyze all available information and documentation,” the response said. “It is against this backdrop, that DCS now responds to the substance of the concerns identified by SBOA in its Report.”
