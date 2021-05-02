ANDERSON — A woman has died following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Anderson and a suspect has been arrested, according to media reports.
Anderson police were called to the 1500 block of Walton Street just before 1 p.m. after reports of shots fired. Officers found a woman suffering from multiple injuries, according to WTHR, news gathering partner with The Herald Bulletin.
WISH-TV reported that APD public information officer Caleb McKnight said the woman was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis, where she later died.
Police had a suspect in custody, and the case remained under investigation, McKnight told WISH.
Police have not released the name of the victim nor the person in custody.
The Herald Bulletin will continue to update this story.
