ANDERSON – At least 11 candidates will be seeking the Republican Party nomination to replace incumbent Susan Brooks in the 5th Congressional District.
Brooks announced last year that she would not be seeking re-election in the 5th District that includes all of Madison County.
Filing for the May primary ends at noon on Feb. 7.
This past week Mark Small and Russell Stwalley filed their declarations of candidacy with the Indiana Secretary of State’s office.
They join Kent Abernathy, Andrew Bales, Micah Beckwith, Allen Davidson, Matthew Hook and Danny Niederberger in the primary filed.
Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell is announcing her candidacy next week.
Although Chuck Dietzen has not formally declared his candidacy with the Secretary of State his campaign did send out two press releases last week.
The first release indicated the campaign has raised $220,000 for the primary election, adding that Dietzen lent his campaign $120,000.
The second indicated that along with Mitchell, Dietzen’s campaign is included in the “On the Radar” list as part of the Young Guns program of GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy.
Stwalley ran unsuccessfully for the GOP nomination in the 7th Congressional District in 1996.
Three women are seeking the Democratic Party nomination in the 5th District including 2018 candidate Dee Thornton, Julie Christie and former Lt. Governor candidate Christine Hale.
James Peters Sr. joined the race for the Republican Party nomination for the Distric 35 seat in the Indiana House.
Peters is running against Elizabeth Rowray for the nomination. The winner will be facing incumbent Democrat Melanie Wright.
Democrat Tim Funk is seeking the nomination for one of the three at-large seats on the Madison County Council. He joins Stephanie Mae Finney and Treva Bostic as announced candidates.
Funk lost to incumbent Republican Jennifer Culp in November for the District 1 seat on the Anderson City Council.
Republican incumbent Brent Holland and Pete Heuer are running for re-election with Mikeal Vaughn and Ryan Green as declared candidates.
Democrat James Townsend has filed for the party’s nomination for Madison County Auditor. Townshend is the only candidate for the Auditor’s nomination currently to oppose incumbent Republican Rick Gardner.
