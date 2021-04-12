ANDERSON — Walking past the former site of the Anderson Laundry and Cleaners on her way to White River through River Bend Park, Teresa “Tess” Etchison often wonders whether the residue of solvents there have contributed to a rise in the number of special education students in Anderson Community Schools.
A former special needs paraeducator, Etchison believes the site abandoned in 2005 when ALAC ceased operations, presents a hazard to neighborhood children because of the contaminants and because it has become an unsecured dumping ground for old mattresses, sofas and old tires. The site also poses a potential hazard for residents in other parts of the city who count on water from the river to drink, cook and clean their homes, she said.
“We’re really trying to clean up the west side (of the city),” the area native said. “This really is a matter of social justice. I really feel like we’ve been exploited here because we’re out of sight, out of mind. And it’s not fair because this side of town is what allowed Anderson to prosper.”
Noting the number of students placed into special education programs in schools nationwide has tripled over the past few decades to 6%, some researchers have suggested this, in part, may be caused by exposure to toxicants, such as lead, heavy metals and solvents in the environment.
Researchers also link poverty, housing quality and low parental educational achievement, all issues relevant to Anderson’s west side, as contributing factors for exposure to environmental toxicants.
According to the Indiana Department of Education, about 20.9% of Anderson Community Schools’ 6,556 students are designated as special needs. In addition, nearly 73% are reported as being economically disadvantaged.
Also known as ALAC Garment Services, the former industrial laundry site is slated to be sold Thursday in the Commissioners Sale, one of many times it has been resold this way, said Etichison, who lives nearby on Fifth Street. She fears the 15-acre property will go to an out-of-town hedge fund that has no interest in doing what is best for the community.
“Leaving this property in this condition is not an option,” she said. “The area is not suitable even for light industry development. It won’t meet requirements IDEM has set for residential, either.”
Instead, Etchison said, the city should take responsibility for the site, clean it up and make it part of the park.
“Up where ALAC’s at would be a great place to have a park and picnic area,” she said.
Established in 1930, ALAC, located at 233 Sycamore St., was one of several businesses along that stretch of the river that supported General Motors and its allied industries, attracted hundreds of workers to the area on the Interurban that came down Third Street. The industry and the growth of the neighborhood around it is what helped transform Anderson from an agrarian to an urban area, Etchison said.
“At one time, they made gas masks and stuff back here for the war effort,” she said.
But what Etchison describes as a once-vibrant home to barber shops, stores and churches now “has become a festering carcass of slumlord or abandoned houses, overgrown lots and forgotten factories,” she said. By 2004, IDEM had issued a “Special Notice of Liability” letter to ALAC.
An Army veteran and retired electrical designer for heavy military vehicles for a federal defense contractor, Etchison maintains a black 3-inch thick binder filled with information she has collected for three years about the former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Superfund site.
“There’s got to be some kind of residual contamination aside from all the spills they’ve had on the site since the 1930s,” she insisted.
Armed with maps, charts and analytical reports, Etchison was scheduled to make a presentation about the ALAC site to the Anderson City Council in March 2020, but it was postponed as the county and state closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though she wasn’t able to get in front of the city leaders, Etchison has continued communications with local and state officials, including City Council Vice President Rebecca Crumes, County Commissioner Kelly Gaskill, state Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, and state Sen. Timothy Lanane, D-Anderson.
“Everybody recognizes it, but nobody wants to do anything about it,” she said.
After making an inquiry with IDEM Commissioner Bruno L. Pigott in February 2020, Austin reported to Etchison in a letter that IDEM officials told her the contamination in the area was receiving “adequate attention.”
“This conclusion is based on data that IDEM has gathered from soil, water, and vapor intrusion assessments,” she wrote to Etchison on March 13, 2020. “Further, an air sparge/dual phase extraction system has been installed on the site to manage any contamination.”
But in her Feb. 24, 2020, letter to Austin, Haley Faulds, of IDEM’s State Cleanup Section of the Office of Land Quality, admitted there have been problems at the site.
“IDEM has identified contamination on the Former ALAC Property and has determined that the contamination originated and is emanating from the former operations of ALAC,” she wrote.
However, she said, those problems have been largely resolved.
“The western portion of the Site has a groundwater contamination plume which shows decreasing contamination as it nears the White River,” she wrote. “IDEM considers the delineation acceptable to the west since there are no receptors or risk associated with decreasing contamination.”
But City Councilwoman Crumes said she believes there are still problems at the site.
“Everybody’s aware of the situation, but it seems like it got to a stalemate,” she said. “I’m concerned about contamination. It just seems like no one is moving fast enough on it. People are are living over there. That air is contaminated. The ground is contaminated.”
On a trip to the site last summer, Crumes said she noticed fumes.
“There was a strong odor in the air the day I went,” she said.
Though she is unaware of efforts made by the city’s administration to clean up the area, Crumes said there are measures that can be taken.
“We need a very aggressive approach because we do have a lot of people who live here and want to fight ,” she said. “(Etchison’s) talking to the right people, and we want to keep it alive so it doesn’t fall by the wayside.”
Etchison said the problem at the ALAC site is not one the city should ignore because it is not isolated to her neighborhood.
“In 50 years, will Nestle look like this?” she wondered. “In 50 years, will we have enough clean water to drink? Everyone lives downstream.”
