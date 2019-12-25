ANDERSON — Residential tax abatements approved in the city of Anderson during the year were at the highest level within the past five years.
The Anderson City Council approved 18 residential tax abatements, for a period of three years, during 2019.
The city offers up to a six-year tax abatement for in-fill housing that is constructed in existing neighborhoods.
The total value of the new houses being constructed is $5,145,525.
During the past three years, 49 residential tax abatements were approved with a value of $12.7 million.
Since 2015, 61 residential tax abatements have been granted with a value of $17.7 million.
The average price of the tax abatements approved in 2019 was $285,863, which was an increase of 15% over 2018.
The program was started in 1981 during the administration of former Mayor J. Mark Lawler. The City Council recently extended the program through 2020.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said he expects the trend of recent years will continue into 2020.
“People are starting to believe in the community and have started building new homes,” he said. “People have enough faith in the local community to make an investment.”
Winkler said in recent years it has become easier to build in Anderson then in neighboring Hamilton County and the town of Pendleton.
“With the Federal Reserve indicating that interest rates are going to remain stable, it is encouraging people to construct new housing,” he said.
Winkler said Bridgenorth Homes, which is developing the Apple Downs subdivision, expects to develop the final 17 lots in 2020.
“They are considering other locations in Anderson for another subdivision,” he said. “I believe the west side is going to start getting some attention because of the drive time to Indianapolis and Hamilton County.”
Winkler said Anderson will get some new subdivisions in the future and the residential tax abatement program distinguishes Anderson from other communities.
“I’m encouraged that the companies located in Anderson are continuing to make investments,” he said. “The residential housing trend will continue.”
