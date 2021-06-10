ANDERSON — When Cynthia Young returned home from a trip to Detroit, she witnessed completion of a goal she has pushed for the past two years.
In February 2019, Young started an effort to have a lighted crosswalk installed in front of the Cross Lakes Apartments so residents could cross Scatterfield Road safely to the Cross Street Market Place.
“I knew it would get done,” Young said. “I wasn’t going to stop trying to make it happen.”
Her efforts started a few months earlier, in November 2018, when Nancy Shaw was killed while crossing the four-lane road, which is also Indiana 9, at night in front of Pay Less Super Market. Shaw’s daughter, Melissa Spradlin, was severely injured when a truck struck the two women.
On the west side of the crosswalk there is a blue cross in remembrance of Shaw.
“I love you, Nancy,” Young said as she straightened the cross.
The crosswalk has buttons on each side to stop traffic for pedestrians, and there is an audible signal warning people not to cross until the light turns green.
“I’m happy,” Young said while standing at the crosswalk Wednesday. “I’m delighted, because now we can get across Scatterfield without any problems. Hopefully there will be no more fatalities.”
Young left for Detroit on June 2 to attend her daughter’s wedding and the lights were not operating yet.
“When I left they were fixing the lights,” she said. “When I came back Sunday, I was screaming in my car ‘yes, yes, yes.’ ”
It was a long battle, Young said, but she believes she has accomplished her goal.
“Hopefully the people at Cross Lakes appreciate what has been done,” she said. “Now they can get across safely.”
Young said she received support in the effort from state Rep. Terri Austin and Anderson City Council members Rebecca Crumes and Jennifer Culp.
“The whole city council was behind me and helped me fight for it,” she said.
“I always said this town was complacent,” Young said. “Everybody wants things done, but they don’t want to fight for it. I’m the type of person who will fight for what needs to be done.”
The Indiana Department of Transportation awarded a $169,541 contract in February for the improvements to Michiana Contract Inc.
The city of Anderson awarded DC Construction a $43,924 contract last year to construct sidewalks on both sides of Scatterfield Road in front of Cross Lakes Apartments and Cross Street Market Place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.