ANDERSON — A change of location for a proposed satellite voting center in Anderson was discussed during the first of four public hearings on the implementation of vote centers in Madison County.
Residents on Wednesday asked that one of the proposed eight satellite voting locations for the 2022 election be moved to a different Anderson location.
The proposed satellite location in question was the one planned at the Anderson Township Trustees' office.
As in the past, residents requested it be moved to the Zion Baptist Church, which was a proposed location in 2020 when the vote center plan was being considered by the Madison County Commissioners. The 2020 vote center plan was rejected the commissioners.
The second public hearing is set for March 3 at 6 p.m. at the East Main Street Christian Church in Elwood.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt is requesting that the county council on March 9 approve a $573,750 appropriation for the purchase of 150 voting machines.
Pratt said no funding is being sought currently for the necessary electronic poll books because the state has not approved the request of the vendor.
She said the election board is seeking a site in Pendleton for a third public hearing starting at 6 p.m. the week of March 7.
The fourth meeting will take place at the courthouse on a date to be determined
“The meetings are to give people the opportunity to express their input on the vote centers,” Pratt previously said.
She said the two meetings at the courthouse are required, and the Election Board wanted to reach out to the community in the northern and southern parts of the county.
During the past two weeks, both the Madison County Council and Madison County Commissioners have approved resolutions for the implementation of vote centers in 2022.
Pratt said her office is working on the eight satellite locations that will be used for both early voting and on Election Days in 2022.
Support for implementation by 2022 had been anticipated by county officials after many Madison County voters waited in line for more than two hours, and some waited as long as six, on Election Day.
Early voting at the Madison County Government Center will take place starting 28 days before the 2022 elections.
