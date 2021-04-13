ANDERSON — Several patrons of Anderson Community Schools rallied prior to the school board meeting seeking a seat at the table in selecting a new superintendent.
The 25 people who gathered Tuesday in front of the ACS administration building learned minutes later that the school board offered a contract to interim superintendent Joe Cronk.
Local resident Tim Miller said naming minority members to the superintendent search committee was extremely important.
“We have a diverse group of people, not just white people that are going to be more interested in picking another white person,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be a person of color but we need a variety of races.”
Miller said he wasn’t surprised when board member Carrie Bales proposed adding a minority to the search committee that it received no support from other board members.
Tamie Dixon-Tatum said she worked with a group to bring people together before the board meeting.
“The goal is to let everybody know that their voice matters,” she said. “That diversity matters. We want our voices to be heard.”
Dixon-Tatum said appointing a minority to the search committee was important to bring a different perspective to the table.
“The board has listened but have not responded in a way that they understand what is going on,” she said.
Dixon-Tatum said she was surprised that Bales’ effort to have minority representation was not supported.
Sharon Miller said she attended the rally to try and influence the school board for having diversity represented.
She said minority representation in the superintendent selection is important and expressed disappointment the school board failed to do it.
“Thought nowadays things would be a little more open and people would be aware that those things matter,” Sharon Miller said.
She said decisions made by the board in the superintendent selection will affect the next election cycle.
“It will definitely make a big difference,” she said.
George Pancol said this is a unique situation for ACS that is challenging and exciting.
“No organization will be as good as they can be without diversity in their leadership,” he said.
“How important is it to the minority community to have a seat at the table,” Pancol said. “It’s crucial and will help the organization.”
