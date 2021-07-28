PENDLETON — For nearly three decades, the owners of a dozen homes on County Road 360 West have been left stranded by a CSX track.
The properties are located west off of Pendleton Avenue to a dead end at Interstate 69. The only access road is cut off from Pendleton Avenue by two CSX tracks.
This week the railroad crossing has been closed while CSX crews are working, which means the only way to reach Pendleton Avenue is a narrow gravel lane that’s owned by the railroad.
A sign indicates the crossing will be closed for a minimum of four days.
Kari Tabor said her biggest concern is the safety of the property owners.
“If my house catches on fire, it will burn to the ground,” she said. “There are no hydrants, and it’s doubtful a tanker truck would be able to turn the corner.”
Tabor is also concerned about several residents who have health issues and wonders if an ambulance could travel the gravel road if the crossing is blocked by a train.
She said at times a CSX train blocks the crossing, sometimes for up to 13 hours.
“All we want is a safe way to and from our homes.”
Resident Ronnie Rhea was traveling the gravel road Tuesday in his work truck.
He said there was no access to Pendleton Avenue on Monday because ballast was blocking the gravel road.
Rhea said the town of Pendleton had the ballast moved.
“We get locked in here all the time,” he said. “The trains are stopped here for hours.”
Rhea said he has suffered two heart attacks in the past and doubts an ambulance or fire truck could reach the residents if the crossing is blocked.
Pendleton Town Manager Scott Reske said CSX never notified the town the crossing would be closed and noted the Pendleton Avenue crossing was also blocked during the week.
“The railroad owns the gravel road,” he said. “The whole area is going to be developed, and we are waiting to see what the developers are going to do.”
He said it’s possible Pendleton will work with a developer in the future to reconfigure the road and run utilities to the residents on County Road 360 West.
Reske said the town only has $250,000 annually to resurface existing streets, and the cost of a new road is $1 million per mile.
The town is willing to work with the property owners on a Barrett Law project to construct a road on the west side of the railroad tracks to Pendleton Avenue, Reske said.
“If they want to impose a tax on themselves to build the road until a developer has a plan, which will be sooner than later through a Barrett Law, the property owners could pay for the road over 20 years with payments based on their assessed property value.”
He said the town is unable to issue a bond for construction of a road because it has reached the debt limit.
“I would like to help.”
In the case of an emergency, the Pendleton Fire Department would use a two-pronged approach, sending vehicles around Indiana 67 and also around from the north, along the small gravel road.
Before Pendleton annexed the property, the county planned to construct a road that would have run parallel to the railroad tracks to provide access to Pendleton Avenue.
“We looked at it because of a concern for the safety of the residents,” said former County Engineer Chuck Leser. “It’s less than a quarter mile.”
Once Pendleton annexed the area in 1993, it was taken out of the county’s jurisdiction, he said.
Local farmer Bill Mort, who owns farm ground in the area, said in 2017 that access along the road has been a problem for a long time.
Mort said he offered to donate land to the west of the railroad track for the construction of a road in return for a zoning change to develop the area but didn’t get a response from Pendleton officials.
Since 1993, the residents have been paying property taxes to the town of Pendleton, but residents haven’t seen any benefits from the annexation.
The town has not run water lines there, the Fall Creek Regional Wastewater District hasn’t extended sewer lines, and there are no street lights.
State law requires the capital improvements be completed within three years and noncapital services be provided within a year.
