ANDERSON — While conditions overnight were treacherous, by midday Tuesday the winds had calmed, the sky cleared and the sun shone brightly.
Residents started digging out from the biggest snow event to hit central Indiana in three years, according to the National Weather Service.
On Madison County Road 500 East, Nick and Cindy Hart were clearing their driveway with a snow blower on Tuesday.
“It is so pretty, we don’t get enough snow here,” Cindy Hart said of the 9 inches of fresh snow.
Nick Hart didn’t agree; he prefers warmer weather.
Sledders were on the hills at both Shadyside Park and Grandview Golf Course, where the 10th tee box offers the best drop — lots of fun going down, not so much coming back up.
The parking lot at Grandview was plowed, making access easier.
Larry Hawkins took his daughters, Laya and Amelia, to both hills.
“They’re having a lot of fun,” Hawkins said.
Things were quiet at Northgate True Value on Anderson’s north side where, on Monday, snow shovels, ice melt, propane and kerosene were in high demand.
“Worst part about it, we ran out of a lot of supplies people need,” said Harold Edge, owner of the store.
Edge is expecting a delivery to restock his shelves on Wednesday.
That’s just in time for the next snow forecast by the National Weather Service to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday.
