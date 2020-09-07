ANDERSON — Labor Day traditionally marks the end of summer with friends and family gathering for cookouts in the backyard or at a local park.
Though coronavirus restrictions have canceled some celebrations, like the annual UAW Labor Day picnic, Hilda Duc, 94, marked the holiday at Shadyside Park with family members from Terre Haute and Austin, Texas.
Duc moved to Anderson in 1959 and has raised her family in central Indiana. Four generations gathered Monday.
Jennifer Duc said Austin is very hot and oppressive in the months of August and September and her family has been coming to Anderson for Labor Day the past five years.
Joan Susko, a retired Anderson Community Schools teacher, said she loves every minute of the Labor Day holiday.
“The kids are all together,” she said. “We came out to enjoy the park and it turned into a picnic.”
At Pulaski Park on Monday, 22 people gathered to play pickle ball.
“I put a post on Facebook and 22 people showed up this morning,” Cheryl McKinney said.
“Normally, we would be grilling out,” she said. “My husband, Paul, is at home putting the ribs on the grill.”
McKinney said there were be several people at her home, including some students from Anderson University where her daughter is a student.
Jerry Scott was at the baseball diamonds at Shadyside Park with his son Ryan and two grandsons.
“We’re just working on some baseball,” he said. “In a normal year, we would have folks over and be grilling out.
“Right now, everyone is against getting together,” Scott said.
His two grandsons played on traveling baseball teams in Noblesville and Greenfield.
