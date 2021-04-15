ANDERSON — Residents living along West Ninth Street have been closely monitoring the renovation work at Mays Park.
The city is investing $2.2 million into the park near the intersection of 10th Street and Madison Avenue.
Paula Galbreath said her grandson watches the progress being made every day.
“He’s been watching it go up every day,” she said. “I was surprised the city is making the improvements because I guess it was pretty expensive.”
Galbreath said the only concern was the potential for increased traffic.
“It’s pretty exciting,” she said. “He’ll go a lot as long as someone can go with him.”
Mario Campos said he has six children residing with him. The park will be a nice addition to the area, he said.
“If you want to go to stuff like this you have to drive to Muncie or Indianapolis,” he said. “It’s nice to have something closer for the kids.
“I will be taking them over there,” Campos said. “I didn’t know about it until we went to the skate park and saw the work. It’s exciting and will be really nice.”
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said work at Mays Park was delayed for a brief period during the winter months, but is back on schedule.
“The park will open sometime in July,” he said. “The project has not changed except for new curbs and sidewalks.”
The work is being financed through a $2.7 million bond issue approved by the City Council and the Park Board.
The conceptual drawing presented for Mays Park by HWC Engineering was similar to one prepared by a consultant for the Westside Concerned Citizens Association.
Both plans have the existing tennis courts revitalized along with the shelter building, skate park and basketball courts on the south side of 10th Street.
A splash pad, playground and walking trail will be located on the north side of 10th Street.
As proposed, two tennis courts and a pickleball court will be on the west side of the existing building.
Athletic Park
Broderick said the planned $15 million to $18 million in improvements to Athletic Park in the Park Place neighborhood is moving forward.
He said the city is awaiting permit approval from the Army Corps of Engineers to relocate a main water line that runs through the park.
“HWC Consulting is working on the final design,” Broderick said. “There will be another presentation to the city council and the public.”
The city hopes to issue bonds to finance the renovations by the end of the year.
“We’re working with the bond counsel on a timeline,” Broderick said. “It’s possible work will start by the end of the year.”
The project is expected to take approximately 18 months to complete.
“We would like to have the splash pad open by the spring of 2023,” Broderick said. “The walking trails should be open before then.”
Last year, the Anderson Redevelopment Commission pledged $20 million toward improvements to Athletic Park.
Keith Sattler of HWC Engineering presented a drawing of the proposed Athletic Park improvements, including an entry plaza and café, playgrounds, aquatics centers, rock climbing, a performance stage and great lawn, and connections to existing trails.
The proposal includes a Ferris wheel, several different water features and playground areas designed for different age groups.
