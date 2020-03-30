ANDERSON — Nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Anderson are adjusting to the new reality of COVID-19.
“We’re currently at shelter in place, which means our residents are not encouraged to leave our assisted living campus unless it’s for essential medical appointments,” said Peggy Mark, Sugar Fork Crossing executive director.
Under visitor restrictions, facilities are turning to technology like social media to keep residents in touch with families.
“(We’re) using anything that we can to show people mom is OK,” said Brittany Brummett, social service and director of marketing at Miller’s Merry Manor in Chesterfield
Brummett is grateful for the support from the community and families.
“Jack’s Donuts has been awesome. I just want to give them a shoutout,” Brummett said.
They are currently accepting mask donations and their Facebook page includes instruction on how to make them at home.
Brummett said the staff is holding up well.
“The good thing is we’re in an industry where you have to have compassion to begin with and I think that’s really helping our staff,” she said.
Harter House, senior apartments operated by United Faith Housing in downtown Anderson, is restricting visitation to health care workers visiting their clients.
“I don’t like the harshness of the sound of lockdown, but I guess that’s what we are. We’re basically closed to visitors,” said United Faith Housing CEO Bob Reeder.
As a precaution, the dining room has been closed and meals are delivered to residents in their apartments instead.
“I’d say they (residents) come down maybe once in a while to check on something, but otherwise they’re just staying in their apartments and waiting it out like the rest of us,” Reeder said. “I couldn’t be happier with the staff, the residents and our volunteers.”
