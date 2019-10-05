ANDERSON — Most residents interviewed don’t seem to share the perception that Anderson is among the “most miserable” cities in the country.
Business Insider recently ranked Anderson as the 35th most miserable city.
“I’ve seen better; I’ve seen worse,” said Chelsea Craig, who recently moved here from Colorado. “It’s got its pros and cons like anywhere.”
On the upside, Craig said, Anderson has plentiful jobs compared to Colorado.
“It was too expensive to keep living out there,” she said. “I like Anderson’s culture. People are friendly. I like that it’s cheap to live here.”
Harold Hicks, who moved to Anderson from Fort Wayne six years ago, has never gone home, not even for a visit.
“I think Anderson is a great place. The community really helps people out that’s in a tight spot,” he said. “The churches around here do a good part. They’ll come from the northside to pick people up for church.”
Hicks said he’s impressed with the food and entertainment available in Anderson, from the variety of restaurants along Scatterfield Road to Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
“There’s a lot of things to do,” he said. “The city has a lot of good things going on for it.”
Lifelong Anderson resident Drex Sold said he believes Anderson has a relatively low crime rate, especially in comparison to cities like Indianapolis and Gary.
“When I think of the worst, I think of a lot of killing, a lot of crime,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a lot of crime like that.”
Sold likes the family-friendly atmosphere and said the city is small enough that most people seem to know one another.
“It’s a good place to raise kids, ain’t a lot of gang activity,” he said.
James R. Ailstock, who was born in Elwood but has lived in Anderson most of his life, pointed out that Anderson has faults. He said the city offers little support for homeless people like him.
The homeless need places to shower and wash their clothes so they can be presentable enough for job interviews. He’s especially concerned about shelters and services for homeless women with children and homeless couples.
“There are services around here, but not to help people like that,” he explained.
