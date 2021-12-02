ANDERSON — Local residents suggested federal American Rescue Plan funds could be used in Anderson to assist the homeless, be leveraged to provide affordable housing and for more activities for city residents.
More than 50 people voiced their opinion about how the city should spend $23.1 million in federal funds.
The city received the funding through the American Rescue Plan, with the Thursday meeting sponsored by several local organizations at the Anderson Impact Center.
The organizers plan to present an alternative plan to what was proposed by the administration of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
The recommendations ranged from programs for the city’s homeless population, activities for senior citizens and the city’s youth population to the need for affordable housing.
Kellie Kelley, an organizer with Community Lens of Anderson, said how the money is spent should not be determined by a small group of people.
“There is a lot of money coming into our community that needs to be invested wisely.”
Nancy Vaughn, executive director of United Way of Madison County, joined with the Children’s Bureau, said there is an immediate need for affordable housing.
“We have the ability to provide assistance, but there is no housing available,” she said.
The Children’s Bureau indicated there is a need for emergency shelters for families in the community.
“We’re housing families in hotels because there is no housing available,” Meghan Robinson said.
John Clemons said the money should be leveraged with funding from the local banking community to provide money for people to purchase homes and to assist the small business community.
“The city needs to partner with the banks,” he said.
Stephanie Stennis said there is a need in the community for child care facilities to assist working families.
She also talked about the continuing need for a grocery store on the city’s west side.
“This continues to be an item on the lis, but never gets done,” Stennis said.
The Rev. Anthony Harris said there have to be facilities for homeless people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and a place for them to sleep in a warm shelter.
Perry Washington said there are empty school buildings in Anderson that could be used to provide needed services to the homeless in the community.
Joe Carney said the mayor’s proposal includes $9 million for infrastructure improvements and suggested additional federal funds could be available.
He said those funds could be used for other needs in the community.
There was also a suggestion that the federal funds could be used to expand the service times of the City of Anderson Transit System to help people get to work after 6 p.m.
Washington questioned how the mayor’s plan was developed and asked if there was a committee involved.
“I did not see any formula used on the development of the plan,” he said.
