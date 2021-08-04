ANDERSON — Area residents are being provided the opportunity to comment on new maps for state political districts.
Once every decade, following the U.S. Census, Indiana lawmakers are required to draw congressional and Indiana General Assembly districts.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Census Bureau numbers were only recently released and lawmakers will be meeting in a special session in September.
The House Committee on Elections and Apportionment is conducting public meetings in each of Indiana’s nine congressional districts.
There is a meeting at Ivy Tech Community College in Anderson set for 10 a.m. Friday.
For several years, Indiana Common Cause and Democrats in the legislature have sought to change how the maps are drawn by establishing a nonpartisan commission.
A nonpartisan redistricting commission has not been approved by lawmakers.
Indiana Common Cause has been allowing residents to submit their own proposed maps to be presented to the legislative committee.
“The upcoming redistricting meetings are simply step one in what will be a very public and open process,” Rep. Elizabeth Rowray, R-Yorktown, said. “We’re looking forward to hearing from Hoosiers around the state during these meetings.”
Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, who represents portions of southern Madison County, said committee members are looking forward to using the public input.
“These public meetings are a vital first step in that endeavor,” he said.
Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, chair of the House Committee on Elections and Apportionment, and Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, chair of the Senate Committee, are expected to co-chair the central Indiana meeting.
“We look forward to hosting these important meetings across the state to hear directly from the public on Indiana’s redistricting process,” Wesco said. “Hoosiers can be confident that we’ll continue to meet all of our statutory and constitutional requirements.”
Ford said public input is extremely important in the map drawing process.
