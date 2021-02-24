ANDERSON — Richland Township on Tuesday hosted the second of three public meetings on Richland and Union townships joining together to form the East Madison Fire Territory.
Richland Township trustee Doug Stein opened the meeting saying the territory was a long-term fix for both townships' fire protection.
"What we are doing now is simply unsustainable in years to come," Stein said. "Unsustainable with the escalating run volume, unsustainable with the rising expectation of services, unsustainable with the mounting costs of apparatus and equipment for repairs and training."
Both townships are at their maximum levy for fire protection and the only way they can raise more tax revenue is through a fire territory, explained Paige Sansone of Baker Tilly, a public accounting and consulting firm in Indianapolis.
"There's approximately 50 fire territories in the state. That number is growing and growing," Sansone said. "You're just like a lot of volunteer fire departments throughout the state where it's hard sometimes to get the volunteers during the day so you need staffing to improve response times."
In his presentation, Union Township public information officer Todd Harmeson said the increased funding will allow for paid 24/7 staffing of one fire engine, one tanker, one paramedic and two ambulances — one for each station.
Richland Township resident Eric Weston said he was for the territory but didn't think it was fair that someone in Richland Township with a home assessed at $115,000 would see a tax increase while someone in Union Township with a home of the same assessed value would not.
Sansone explained that the reason for the difference was the different taxing rates in each township. For example, Union Township pays a library levy that Richland does not, so their properties are closer to their tax cap of 1% for residential homesteads.
The town of Chesterfield will not be affected since it contracts for fire protection with Union Township, an agreement that is expected to continue with the new fire territory.
Resident John Walukonis questioned why Chesterfield wasn't part of the territory. Union Township Trustee Mike Phillips said the town was invited on May 11 of last year to join and declined.
After the meeting Chesterfield Clerk-treasurer Deborah Dunham disputed that saying the town had not been invited.
Jack Taylor, a member of Chesterfield Town Council, asked why the town wouldn't be allowed a seat on the board of the new fire territory.
Stein said he was against the town of Chesterfield being on the board since it is not part of the territory. While the town would be paying $115,000 a year for fire protection to the territory, Stein said, that is a small percentage of the overall $3.4 million budget and doesn't warrant them having a seat on the board.
Jean Stiers, owner of Stiers Gravel, spoke in favor of the merger in order to improve response times.
She cited the multiple times the department has responded to emergencies at her pit and the department's response to her husband's heart attack.
"I'm telling you it was like five minutes for them to get to my place," Stiers said. "I love this fire department. I realize ... nobody wants change, nobody wants to pay more taxes, but I firmly believe having a better response time ... would be awesome."
As a commercial property Stiers would see a 19% increase in property taxes.
Resident Richard Fish had his taxes calculated and said they would go up significantly and so he was against forming a fire territory.
"I think it's all cut and dried anyway," Fish said after the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.