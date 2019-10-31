ANDERSON – A group of local residents from the west side of Anderson believe the proposed $2.7 million bond issue to improve city parks should be defeated unless there is a plan in place.
Eight residents met Wednesday for the Westside Concerned Citizens Coalition meeting at the Anderson Public Library to discuss the proposal by the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. to make improvements at Mays, Shadyside and Athletic parks in 2020.
A consensus of the group wants the Anderson City Council on Nov. 14 to vote against refinancing the 2003 park bond unless there is a plan detailing the improvements and accountability for how the funds are spent.
“Our main focus is to be active as a community,” organizer Dominic Wills said. “We want to track how the money is being spent.”
Wills said improving the three parks is a great idea but raised concerns about the lack of maintenance at the current facilities.
“I have specific requests for the parks if the bond is approved,” he said. “There has to be a contingency plan based on what the public wants to see in the parks.”
Resident Lindsey Brown said the Anderson Parks & Recreation Board will decide what improvements are made at the three parks in the proposal.
“We want accountability on how the funds are being used,” he said. “I believe the refinancing of the bond is fiscally responsible, but we don’t want to give someone a blank check.”
Those in attendance were concerned that although the $2.7 million obtained through the refinanced bond has to be spent in the parks, they didn’t want the funds used for other projects.
“We want a dedicated plan for how the money will be spent with public input,” Brown said.
The Broderick administration has stressed the Park Board will decide what amenities are added at the three parks during a public hearing on Nov. 12 at 4:30 p.m. Additional information is expected to be made public at the Park Board meeting.
The administration has proposed spending $300,000 for improvements at Mays Park, up to $400,000 at Shadyside Park with the $2 million being used for a splash pad and water features at Athletic Park.
Broderick said the work at Mays and Shadyside parks would start in the spring if the bond is approved by the city council and Athletic Park construction would begin in early summer.
The Anderson City Council adopted an ordinance to approve the bond issue on the first of three required readings on Oct. 10 with final action set for Nov. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.