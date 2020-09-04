ANDERSON – Local residents are being asked to offer their recommendations for a long term transportation plan for the Madison County area.
The Madison County Council of Governments is seeking public comment on the transportation plan that includes all of Madison County, Daleville and Fortville.
The intention is to adopt the final transportation plan in October that will develop a long term strategy through 2045.
Community members are invited to join the online Regional Exhibition to provide input virtually through the process website: 2045inMotion.com.
On the webpage local residents can review the action list including infrastructure projects and non-infrastructure programs, policies and plans.
The web page and comment section will remain open to the public from September 1 through September 27.
The process, 2045 inMotion, has included robust regional public engagement since March 2019 to create the final plan.
COG officials said the plan will act as a guide for the future of roadways, bridges, sidewalks, trails, bike lanes, transit, and freight facilities across the region and how they function as an integrated transportation system.
Prior to COVID-19, "Destination 2045: a community summit on the region’s future" was held to test the initial direction and discuss local and regional transportation issues.
Although planners continue seeking input from the community those efforts were slowed during the pandemic.
“This is an important final step in gathering ideas and perspectives from community members, key stakeholders, and elected officials on how we can improve our communities,” Ryan Phelps, Principal Transportation Planner said in a press release. “We want as many people as possible to be heard and to participate in the long-term blueprint and investment strategy for our region.”
