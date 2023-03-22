ANDERSON — A resolution to honor slain Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz is awaiting the signature of Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The Indiana House of Representatives on Tuesday unanimously passed the resolution sponsored by Rep. Elizabeth Rowray.
The resolution authored by Sen. Mike Gaskill was unanimously approved by the Indiana Senate last month.
Once signed by Holcomb, the resolution directs the Indiana Department of Transportation to designate a portion of Ind. 37 near Elwood to honor Shahnavaz.
He was killed July 31, 2022, after making a traffic stop in Elwood. Anderson resident Carl Roy Webb Boards II has been charged with murder, and the state is seeking the death penalty.
During a Senate committee hearing, Gaskill said Shahnavaz dedicated his life to public service for the state and country.
“That public service should be celebrated for years to come,” Gaskill said. “The hope is that people driving on the road will continue to remember Noah.”
Gaskill said it seems that police officers are having to become more like the Army to defend us from ourselves.
“I hope people will remember our freedom is not free at all,” the state senator said.
In a statement sent to The Herald Bulletin in February, Matt Shahnavaz said the family’s mission is to ensure that his son will always be remembered.
“It is our hope this recognition raises awareness of Noah’s life of selfless service and inspires others to pick up the mantle and work tirelessly to make our community, state, and nation better,” he wrote.
“By moving forward, doing hard things, and always striving to make the world a better place, we can all honor and remember Noah.”
The section of Ind. 37 is to be designated as the Officer Noah Jacob Shahnavaz Memorial Mile.
Shahnavaz, 24, was born in Indianapolis, graduated from Fishers High School and served in the Army as a member of the military police.
He joined the Elwood Police Department and graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April 2022.
Boards, 42, was arrested shortly after Shahnavaz was killed. His trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 is set for August 2024.
Judge Andrew Hopper has not ruled on a request by the defense to move the trial out of Madison County because of pre-trial publicity.
The prosecutor’s office has proposed selecting a jury from another Indiana county with the trial remaining in Anderson.