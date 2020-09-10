ANDERSON — A resolution to address reforms within the Anderson Police Department was not considered by the City Council.
The proposed resolution was not removed from the table during the council’s meeting via Zoom on Thursday.
Prior to the official start of the meeting, Councilman Jon Bell said the draft of the resolution has not been completed by Rosemary Khoury, the council’s attorney.
Council President Lance Stephenson said the nine-member committee has been working on a draft of the resolution.
The resolution and ordinance were introduced at the council’s July meeting with the resolution being tabled and the ordinance passing through one of three required readings.
A special committee appointed by Stephenson recommended the ordinance be withdrawn because it was not legal under state statute, which gives disciplinary authority to the Anderson Board of Public Safety.
As proposed, the resolution would prohibit the use of chokehold restraints and prohibit an officer from placing a knee on a suspect’s back and no-knock procedures.
The City Council is considering police reform that would restrict arrest procedures by officers, require body and in-car cameras and outline disciplinary measures.
It would also allow the Civilian Review Board to hear complaints of excessive force used by police officers and the capability of making a recommendation to the Board of Public Safety.
The resolution also requests the administration to create a public database of use-of-force incidents; implement diverse hiring practices for all city departments; and reestablish and fund the Social Status of Black Males Committee.
COALITION VOICES CONCERNS
In other business, the council heard a report from the Madison County Mental Health and Addiction Coalition’s efforts to get help for people dealing with addictions.
Rick Zachary said the coalition was formed in 2015 and is concerned about the lack of response time when people are seeking help.
In some instances, Zachary said, a person who is seeking help can get into immediate treatment programs, but at times there is a waiting period.
Karen Finnegan said the goal is to create a seamless pathway to assistance without any barriers.
“A person may go to an emergency room, be stabilized and then released without being linked to a treatment program,” she said. “We want to connect people with the resources.”
Finnegan said within a month the intent is to have peer recovery coaches to assist people with addictions.
“The sooner they get help they are more successful,” she said.
Finnegan said a 24-hour hot line will be established and trained people will direct people to treatment programs.
