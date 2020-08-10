ANDERSON — The Anderson Board of Public Safety has set a Sept. 28 hearing date for Officer Brandon Reynolds, who was suspended without pay July 29.
On Monday, the Safety Board granted a request by Reynolds and the Fraternal Order of Police to continue the hearing from the initial Aug. 17 date.
The Safety Board will meet in executive session to consider the recommendation of Anderson Police Department Chief Jake Brown to terminate Reynolds' employment. Following the executive session, a public meeting will be held for the three board members to vote on any disciplinary measures imposed on Reynolds.
The Safety Board voted in July to suspend Reynolds without pay.
Reynolds was placed on paid administrative leave in June after he allegedly used a chokehold to subdue Spencer Nice on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
That arrest came two days after Brown and Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. announced a ban on the use of chokeholds while making arrests by Anderson police officers.
Mike Anderson, president of the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police, said the union plans to have several expert witnesses testify during the executive session of the Safety Board.
In a summary of an internal Anderson police investigation, Brown said his decision to seek Reynolds’ termination is based on the officer violating rules, neglecting or disobeying orders, taking action injurious to public peace and welfare, and engaging in conduct unbecoming an officer.
A video of the June 13 arrest of Spencer Nice clearly shows Reynolds wrapping an arm suddenly around Nice's neck, meeting the criteria for Merriam-Webster Dictionary's definition of choke hold: "A hold that involves strong choking pressure applied to the neck of another."
But the Anderson Police Department's internal investigation of the incident does not reach a clear conclusion about whether the submission tactic employed by Reynolds was indeed a chokehold.
"Depending upon the definition of what is a 'chokehold' it could be argued that the technique use (sic) by Reynolds is not a chokehold," reads a passage of the investigation's summary.
The Herald Bulletin obtained a summary of the internal investigation of Reynolds from city attorney Paul Podlejski.
The internal investigation determined Reynolds acted properly in asking each of the four people to identify themselves and in patting down Nice and his father.
Reynolds found no weapons, no outstanding warrants and no damage to the building, according to the report.
“Therefore, at this point Reynolds had no cause to believe that a crime was or was about to be committed,” the report reads. “He should have ended his investigation.”
The report states that Officer Ashley Gravely, who had arrived at the scene to assist Reynolds, remembered that Spencer Nice was a suspect in a hit-and-run accident.
Nice has since been charged by the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office with a Level 6 felony of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
The report concludes that, since Nice did not resist, the use of force was excessive.
Gravely, who had been on paid leave since mid-June, was returned to active duty after the internal investigation. Podlejski said the probe did not sustain allegations against her.
No past disciplinary action has been taken against Reynolds, who has been with the department for five years, according to APD officials.
