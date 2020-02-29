ANDERSON – Two rezonings for a future potential business development and the locating of a new business in downtown Anderson has been approved.
The Anderson Plan Commission Friday approved a request from the city of Anderson, Corporation for Economic Development and several property owners to rezone 520 acres for industrial use.
The property is located between Park and Layton roads and has been zoned for residential development from 53rd to 67th streets .
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the industrial zoning doesn’t allow for residential development or the locating of a retail business.
Stires said it does conflict with the city’s comprehensive plan, but he noted the plan is subject to change depending on the proposed development.
“The Flagship Enterprise Center is directly to the south,” he said. “We consider this to be an expansion of the Flagship,” he said.
The original request was for the entire 640 acres in the one-mile square area which includes the Indiana Municipal Power Association’s peaking power plant.
Rob Sparks, executive director of the Corporation for Economic Development, said eventually there will be a request to rezone the remaining 120 acres at the site.
“The city has invested $8 million to $10 million in infrastructure improvements to the general area,” he said. “Projects are looking for shovel ready sites for future development. The infrastructure is in place, except for the zoning.”
The Plan Commission approved the request from Winco Fireworks International and Apple Lane to rezone property in the 1500 block of Jackson Street from Industrial 1 to Industrial 2 zoning.
The 40,000 square foot building was once the site of a McMahan-Lieb warehouse and most recently was used by Continental Engineering & Design.
Stires said the change in zoning was needed because city ordinances state storage of pyrotechnics or fireworks must be in an area zoned Industrial 2.
He said the facility will be used to distribute fireworks throughout the Midwest.
Stires said there can be no outside storage and the facility will only be utilized for pre-packaged fireworks.
“This is a new business and new jobs in the downtown area,” he said.
Stires explained the city ordinance requires the company to comply with rules set by the Indiana State Fire Marshal and the State Administrative Building Council.
Those rules require fire suppression equipment, smoke and fire alarms and a sprinkler system.
Andy Swickard, regional manager for Winco, said the company will comply with the state requirements.
“We will hire an architect to abide with the state requirements,” he said. “The state has to approve the plans and inspects the equipment.”
Swickard said there will be additional semi-tractor trailer traffic in the downtown area for approximately two months of the year.
He said there will be 16 seasonal employees and two permanent workers at the facility.
“There are eight distribution centers around the country,” Swickard said. “This will provide fireworks to retailers in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, West Virginia and Wisconsin.”
Swickard said the company selected the Anderson site because of the price, condition of the building and the opportunities for future growth.
Local attorney Mike Austin said the building consists of 34,000 square feet and that Winco will use 29,000 square feet.
He said Apple Lane will utilize the remaining area.
“There was an offer made on the building contingent on the rezoning,” Austin said. “There will be no manufacturing taking place, this is a distribution center.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.