ANDERSON — A rezoning change for a proposed 125-lot subdivision in Green Township has been approved by the Madison County Planning Commission.
Arbor Homes requested to rezone 45 acres from conservation residential to family residential to develop a community for people over the age of 55.
Commission members voted Tuesday to forward a favorable recommendation to the Madison County Board of Commissioners for final approval.
Brad Newman, director of the Madison County Planning Department, said the development is located on West 1000 West, south of West 800 South. It is adjacent to three major subdivisions, two in Madison County and one in Hamilton County.
Newman said the intent is to start construction in the spring of 2021. The subdivision will be provided water from Ingalls, sewer service from Fall Creek Regional Wastewater and fire protection from Vernon Township in Hancock County.
A connecting street from the new subdivision will go into the existing Oakmont and Summer Lake developments.
Newman said concerns included fire protection services and added traffic congestion along Indiana 13.
Paul Munoz of Arbor Homes said it is the company's first planned development for residents over the age of 55.
“We have been working on this for several years,” he said.
Munoz said the houses will be an open concept with larger hallways and doors. Five different floor plans will be available.
Commission member David Kane asked if there was a legal basis requiring some way to collect for services upfront before the start of the payment of property taxes.
Attorney Jeff Graham said the county could consider establishing an impact fee to offset the obvious costs for providing police and fire protection.
“It’s something the county should consider in the future,” he said. “It requires an ordinance. It’s a lengthy process.”
Graham said an agreement could be negotiated between the developers and the county
Newman said there have been discussions with Arbor Homes and Munoz said they were willing to discuss the costs with the commissioners.
Green Township Trustee Greg Valentine said when Summer Lake and Summer Brook were built the developers agreed to pay $1,000 per acre to cover the fire protection costs.
“We need some kind of impact fee,” he said.
Valentine said the town of Ingalls has been approached about developing 245 acres for a residential subdivision on County Road 750 West, south of County Road 800 South.
