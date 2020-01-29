ANDERSON — For 13 years, the property surrounding the private drive that provides access to the Walmart store has been undeveloped. That is about to change.
The Anderson Plan Commission on Tuesday approved a request to rezone the parcel to the west of the private drive and to replat the entire parcel.
The Plan Commission voted to deny a variance for the construction of sidewalks along 53rd Street, but agreed to allow the installation to be delayed until the sites are developed.
The Plan Commission approved the change of zoning for 1.75 acres at 2120 E. 53rd St. from a community shopping center designation to general business.
Tim Stires, assistant director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the owner, Charles Street Associates, has a potential request for the opening of a Caliber auto repair shop on the property.
Stires explained the community shopping center designation doesn’t allow an auto repair business, but that the general business zoning allows the land use.
“The auto repair business would fit in nicely with existing businesses,” he said.
Local attorney Bill Davisson said the rezoning would be the best use of the land.
“There was a thought that at some point there would be a shopping center on the property,” he said. “Caliber Collision Center is interested in the site. That is not a done deal.”
Davisson said the intention is to construct the Caliber building to align with the existing Gordon Food Services building.
Local resident Steve Cash, who lives in the residential subdivision southwest of the proposed development, expressed concerns about additional traffic.
He said it’s difficult for residents to turn west onto 53rd Street because of the traffic congestion at the intersection of 53rd Street and Scatterfield Road.
Cash asked that sidewalks be included as a requirement for the development.
Plan Commission members approved the request of Charles Street Associates to replat the entire 5.93 acres into three separate parcels.
One lot would be for the proposed Caliber Collision Center, the second would be the private drive and the third would be the 3.7 acres to the east of the access road.
Stires said since the 3.7 acres continue to be zoned for a community shopping center there is a chance it could be developed in the future.
“It will be difficult to install sidewalks,” he said. “Right now there are no sidewalks in the area. People shouldn’t be walking on a heavily traveled state highway.”
Commission member Jennifer Culp said there is a need to require the construction of sidewalks in the city.
John Suko, commission vice president, said it seems likely that there will be additional development along 53rd Street.
Culp’s motion to deny the request not to install sidewalks along 53rd Street but to wait until the property is developed was approved unanimously.
